Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.48%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3333.15, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.46% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% gain in NIFTY and a 116.84% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3333.15, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 14859.9. The Sensex is at 49725.58, down 0.04%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 8.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27148.4, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3341.15, up 0.38% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 89.46% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% gain in NIFTY and a 116.84% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)