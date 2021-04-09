APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1298, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 424.13% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% gain in NIFTY and a 156.02% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1298, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 14859.9. The Sensex is at 49727.55, down 0.04%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 2.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 14.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4494.95, down 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 127.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

