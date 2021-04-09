Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.7, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.77% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% jump in NIFTY and a 45.87% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 206.7, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 14859.9. The Sensex is at 49727.55, down 0.04%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 6.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1544.35, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.6, up 2.24% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up 50.77% in last one year as compared to a 65.22% jump in NIFTY and a 45.87% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 34.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)