Aurionpro arm SC Soft partners with Monterey-Salinas Transit

To offer contactless payment system

Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) announced that it becomes the first transit agency in California to offer contactless ticketing option to its passengers. MST riders can now simply tap their contactless credit, debit, prepaid card or payment-enabled devices such as NFC enabled mobile devices, Wearables etc., on readers in MST buses for an easy and secure travelling, without needing to purchase or load a separate transit card or handle cash while boarding. The tap to pay option on MST's entire bus fleet is the first contactless payment demonstration of the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP), a Caltrans-led initiative to make travel simpler and more cost-effective for the 40 million California residents.

SC Soft, an Aurionpro Solutions subsidiary, is amongst the key partners of Monterey-Salinas Transit project for contactless payment system. SC Soft's modern state of the art AFC systems support all fare media and payment methods including closed loop systems (smart cards), open loop systems and payments (contactless EMV) and mobile apps for payments, top ups and ticketing.

