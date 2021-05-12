Dr Reddys enters into licensing agreement with Eli Lilly

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma receives emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets
Cipla signs licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
Lupin enters into licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
Natco Pharma receives Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets
-
For manufacturing and commercializing baricitinib in IndiaDr Reddys Laboratories announced that it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug, baricitinib, in India.
The drug baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, India, for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company's existing range of COVID-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU