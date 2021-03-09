Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Spurts 8.1%, S&P BSE Finance index Rises 1.41%

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd has added 27% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 0.31% rise in the SENSEX

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd rose 8.1% today to trade at Rs 512. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 1.41% to quote at 7762.57. The index is up 0.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Central Bank of India increased 4.85% and Indian Overseas Bank added 3.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 32.01 % over last one year compared to the 42.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd has added 27% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 0.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13350 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19542 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 525 on 09 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 270 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)