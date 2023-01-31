Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 37.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 7.99% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.5, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17668.95. The Sensex is at 59537.92, up 0.06%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost around 5.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12484, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

