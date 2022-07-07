Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 0.57%, rises for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 547.1, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547.1, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 4.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12331.15, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549.45, up 0.96% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 42.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

