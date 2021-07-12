Aurobindo Pharma Ltd stays slippery

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 945.85, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.84% in last one year as compared to a 45.22% rally in NIFTY and a 41.94% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 945.85, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 15687.2. The Sensex is at 52350.9, down 0.07%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 4.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14360.2, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 949.5, down 0.32% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 16.84% in last one year as compared to a 45.22% rally in NIFTY and a 41.94% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 17.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

