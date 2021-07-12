Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 30.96 points or 0.1% at 29593.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (down 2.04%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.88%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.63%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.58%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were D-Link India Ltd (down 1.23%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 0.89%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 0.88%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 0.76%), and Mindtree Ltd (down 0.75%).

On the other hand, RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 6.11%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 5.61%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.5 or 0.08% at 52425.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15709.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.59 points or 0.79% at 26077.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.49% at 8031.2.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

