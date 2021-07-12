Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 7.89 points or 0.29% at 2699.51 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.32%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.1%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.54%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.38%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.21%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.15%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.1%), and K E C International Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.41%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.36%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.17%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 39.5 or 0.08% at 52425.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15709.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.59 points or 0.79% at 26077.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.49% at 8031.2.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

