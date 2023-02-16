Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 36.71 points or 1.38% at 2702.49 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.69%),Nava Ltd (up 3.64%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.58%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.32%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.13%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.94%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.9%).
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.62%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.42%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.21 or 0.59% at 61639.3.
The Nifty 50 index was up 115.8 points or 0.64% at 18131.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.57 points or 0.6% at 28029.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.44 points or 0.57% at 8864.91.
On BSE,1914 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
