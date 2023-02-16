Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 45.08 points or 1.32% at 3452.22 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.34%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.36%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.74%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.66%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.51%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.27%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.19%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.21 or 0.59% at 61639.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.8 points or 0.64% at 18131.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.57 points or 0.6% at 28029.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.44 points or 0.57% at 8864.91.

On BSE,1914 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

