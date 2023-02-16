Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 45.08 points or 1.32% at 3452.22 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.34%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.36%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.74%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.66%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.51%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.27%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.19%).
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 364.21 or 0.59% at 61639.3.
The Nifty 50 index was up 115.8 points or 0.64% at 18131.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.57 points or 0.6% at 28029.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.44 points or 0.57% at 8864.91.
On BSE,1914 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU