Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 412.08% to Rs 38.56 croreNet Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 412.08% to Rs 38.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.567.53 412 OPM %-1.63-50.60 -PBDT-0.50-2.68 81 PBT-13.42-3.56 -277 NP-8.26-2.35 -251
