Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 81.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 24.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Industrials stocks rise
Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 67.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
-
Sales rise 24.74% to Rs 50.83 croreNet profit of Wendt India rose 81.12% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 50.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.8340.75 25 OPM %26.8121.79 -PBDT15.419.88 56 PBT13.457.78 73 NP10.075.56 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU