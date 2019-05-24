Indian Card Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 13.84 croreNet Loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 46.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.8418.24 -24 46.2759.18 -22 OPM %-45.01-15.68 --33.11-12.91 - PBDT-6.31-2.78 -127 -14.80-4.54 -226 PBT-7.30-4.09 -78 -18.84-9.71 -94 NP-6.86-13.73 50 -19.67-17.81 -10
