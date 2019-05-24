JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Card Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.12% to Rs 13.84 crore

Net Loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 46.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.8418.24 -24 46.2759.18 -22 OPM %-45.01-15.68 --33.11-12.91 - PBDT-6.31-2.78 -127 -14.80-4.54 -226 PBT-7.30-4.09 -78 -18.84-9.71 -94 NP-6.86-13.73 50 -19.67-17.81 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements