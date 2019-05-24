Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 29.81% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 31.24 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 29.81% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 31.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.25% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 143.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.2433.51 -7 143.88144.52 0 OPM %6.407.25 -7.258.39 - PBDT1.812.42 -25 9.7911.46 -15 PBT0.631.20 -48 5.026.93 -28 NP0.731.04 -30 3.544.80 -26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:01 IST

