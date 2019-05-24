Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 29.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 31.24 crore

Net profit of Can Company declined 29.81% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 31.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.25% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 143.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

