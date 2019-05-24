Grasim Industries standalone net profit rises 20.94% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 5352.27 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 20.94% to Rs 451.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 373.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 5352.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.86% to Rs 515.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1768.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 20550.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15785.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5352.274611.71 16 20550.4315785.81 30 OPM %16.7918.45 -19.8119.50 - PBDT953.09898.07 6 4440.093413.41 30 PBT755.66712.80 6 3679.702785.75 32 NP451.24373.12 21 515.301768.66 -71

Fri, May 24 2019.

