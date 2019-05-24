Grasim Industries standalone net profit rises 20.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.06% to Rs 5352.27 crore

Net profit of rose 20.94% to Rs 451.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 373.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 5352.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4611.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.86% to Rs 515.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1768.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 20550.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15785.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5352.274611.7120550.4315785.8116.7918.4519.8119.50953.09898.074440.093413.41755.66712.803679.702785.75451.24373.12515.301768.66

