Australia ASX200 extends gain to second day

The Australian share market finished pre-Christmas session higher on Thursday, 24 December 2020, as bargain buying continued to second day on optimism about a potential Brexit deal, sign of getting a COVID-19 outbreak largely under control in New South Wales, and upbeat U. S. economic data helped offset worries about the uncertainty regarding a U.

S. coronavirus relief package.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 21.64 points, or 0.33%, to 6,664.77. The broader All Ordinaries rose 24.86 points, or 0.36%, to 6,917.49.

New South Wales maintained a steady downward trend in COVID-19 cases as it attempts to contain an outbreak in capital Sydney, reporting nine fresh local infections versus eight on Wednesday. The state has eased some virus curbs for the Christmas holidays but the most affected northern coastal suburbs of Sydney remain under strict lockdown.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7587, off lows below $0.75 seen earlier in the trading week.

