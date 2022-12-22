US Stocks extend gain on upbeat consumer confidence data

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to 33,376.48. The S&P500 index grew by 56.82 points, or 1.49%, to 3,878.44. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 162.26 points, or 1.54%, to 10,709.37.
All 10 sectors ended higher along with the S&P500 Index.
Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 1.89%, followed by Industrials (up 1.85%), financials (up 1.7%), information technology (up 1.68%), and consumer discretionary (up 1.58%) sectors.
Shares of Nike soared by 12.2% after the athletic footwear and apparel giant reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and provided upbeat full-year revenue guidance. Profits for the quarter ended at November 2022 came in at $1.3 billion, the same as in the year-ago period while revenues jumped 17% to $13.3 billion.
Delivery giant FedEx (FDX) also showed a strong move to the upside after reporting fiscal second quarter earnings that exceeded market estimates. FedEx second-quarter adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier. The company forecast 2023 earnings per share of $13 to $14
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Conference Board released a report showing its consumer confidence index spiked to 108.3 in December from an upwardly revised 101.4 in November.
Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing existing home sales dove by 7.7% to an annual rate of 4.09 million in November after plunging by 5.9% to a rate of 4.43 million in October. Existing home sales decreased by 35.4% compared to the same month a year ago.
Among Indian ADR, Wipro rose 0.65% to $4.68, Dr Reddy's labs added 1.15% to $53.68 INFOSYS was up 0.9% at $18.22. WNS Holdings rose 3.6% to $79.56, and Azure Power Global added 1.4% to $4.93. HDFC Bank fell 1% to $69.31, ICICI Bank fell 1% to $21.97, and Tata Motors sank 3% at $24.02.
