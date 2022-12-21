Singapore Market ends firmer

The Singapore stock market finished session tad higher on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, as investors chased for bargain hunting on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight following recent weakness. However, market gains capped amid fears emanating from a sharp rise in cases of coronavirus in China, South Korea, U. S. and other countries.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 2.22 points or 0.07% to 3,256.19 after trading between 3,246.34 and 3,262.53.

Volume was 951.68 million shares worth S$740.84 million changed hands. There were 247 gainers and 219 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.53%, while the bottom performing stock was Thai Beverage Public Company, falling 1.46%.

The local banks were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank shed 0.13% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.41%. DBS was steady at S$34.21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)