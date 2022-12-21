Singapore Market ends firmer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 2.22 points or 0.07% to 3,256.19 after trading between 3,246.34 and 3,262.53.
Volume was 951.68 million shares worth S$740.84 million changed hands. There were 247 gainers and 219 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.53%, while the bottom performing stock was Thai Beverage Public Company, falling 1.46%.
The local banks were mostly lower. United Overseas Bank shed 0.13% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.41%. DBS was steady at S$34.21.
