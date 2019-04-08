Australia Market gains 0.65%

Headline indices of stock market closed higher on Monday, 08 April 2019, as investors risk sentiments bolstered by better-than-expected jobs data in the U. S. and reports of progress in trade negotiations between and Most of ASX sectors gained today, with materials, energy, and health care sectors being notable gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inclined 40.09 points, or 0.65%, at 6,221.35 points, while the broader added 40.18 points, or 0.64%, at 6,310.76.

Australian shares opened higher, encouraged by gains on Wall Street after positive March US jobs data. The Labor Department reported that the US added 196,000 net new positions last month, well above expectations, while the jobless rate held steady at 3.8%.

Market gains were also supported on trade optimism. As per reports, U. S. and Chinese officials were said to have discussed draft agreement text on contentious issues such as technology transfer, protection of intellectual property rights, and the bilateral trade balance, among others.

Donald Trump's top says the U. S. and are closer and closer to a trade deal, and that top-tier officials would be talking again this week via a lot of teleconferencing.

High-level U. S. and Chinese officials met on the heels of discussions in the previous week. Chinese negotiators, led by Liu He, and their U. S. counterparts discussed the text of an agreement regarding technology transfers, intellectual property protections, non-tariff measures, services, agriculture, trade balance and enforcement. The released a statement Friday evening saying that significant work remains, and the principals, deputy ministers, and delegation members will be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues.

Shares of materials were higher, as commodity prices spiked. Mining giant was up 1.7% to A$39.89, gained 1.6% to A$101.48 and up 2.8% to A$8.

stocks were also higher, with gaining 2.3% to A$6.82, up 1.4% to A$34.56 and up 2.1% to A$7.25.

Financials were lower, with all four of the big banks down, between 0.3 and 0.7%. dropped the most, 17 cents to A$25.88.

was up 0.5% to A$2.12 after some controversy following comments by Malaysian Mahathir Mohamad, who said the needed to decontaminate radioactive raw material from its mine before refining it in

dipped 6.7% to A$3.88 after the New Zealand-based infrastructure investment company said an audit had found several of its assets are worth millions more than it thought, and it would have to pay its up to A$71.7 million more in incentive fees.

CURRENCY: The weakened against the U. S. dollar on Monday. The was quoted at 70.99 US cents, from 71.25 US cents on Friday.

