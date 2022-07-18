Australia Market surges 1.2%; energy, mining stocks lead

-
ALSO READ
Nifty tad above 15,800; NSE India VIX up nearly 9%
Vedanta starts iron ore mining in Liberia via subsidiary
IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints
LEAD delivers excellent international education and superior learning outcomes to students even when schools remain shut
IEX achieves 8760 MU volume in Feb
-
Market rally led by shares of energy sector after crude oil extended Friday's gains on dollar weakness and signs of tight supplies.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 81.57 points, or 1.23%, to 6,687.14. The broader All Ordinaries index added 90 points, or 1.32%, to 6,887.98.
The top performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 index were PENDAL GROUP and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, up 9.3% and 8.4% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were APPEN and KELSIAN GROUP, down 3.2% and 2.9% respectively.
Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining +2.85%, followed by materials (up 2.4%) and energy (up 2.2%).
Shares of energy sector rallied strongly after crude oil extended Friday's gains on dollar weakness and signs of tight supplies. Woodside Energy and Santos gained over 2% each.
Suncorp soared 6.1% after Australia and New Zealand Bank announced a $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp Bank banking business.
Shares of the latter were in a trading halt. ANZ will use a combination of its existing capital and proceeds from a $3.5 billion equity raise ($18.90 offer price) to fund the acquisition. ANZ expects the acquisition to be completed towards the back end of 2023 (H2CY23), following approval from the Federal Treasurer and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
Whitehaven Coal (WHC) shares climbed up 5% after announcing 21% quarterly increase in its run-of-mine production, and a 19% quarterly lift in its total managed coal sales. WHC currently stands at a net cash position of $1 billion, and expects FY22 EBITDA to be around $3 billion.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 107.401, falling after rising above 109 last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6834.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU