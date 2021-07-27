Australia Stocks end higher

The Australian share market finished session higher on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, as risk sentiments underpinned on following fresh records close of three major US indices overnight and firm commodity prices. However, market gains capped as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 rose 37.10 points, or 0.5%, to 7,431.36. The broader All Ordinaries increased 33.51 points, or 0.44%, to 7,704.02.
Total 6 of 11 S&P/ASX200 sectors were higher, with materials (up 1.6%) sector was top performer, followed by energy (up 1.26%), telecommunication services (up 0.65%), and financial (up 0.64%) sectors, while information technology (down 1%) was worst performer, followed by healthcare (down 0.55%), and consumer discretionary (down 0.33%) sectors.
Shares of materials and resources climbed up after iron ore and copper prices rose overnight. BHP and Rio Tinto jumped around 3% and 2%, respectively.
OZ Minerals soared after raising its annual gold output forecast. BlueScope shares advanced after the steel manufacturer expects to beat its second half guidance.
Shares of energy companies gained as oil prices inched up in Asian trade on expectations of tight supply. Santos and Woodside Petroleum advanced 1-2%. Oil Search dropped after reporting a decline in oil and gas production in the June quarter.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.734 following an earlier high of $0.7388.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU