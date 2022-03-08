Auto shares dip

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 387.62 points or 1.79% at 21281.76 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.69%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 4.23%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.85%),Escorts Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.29%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.2%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.77%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (up 1.71%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.34%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.5%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.54 or 0.32% at 52672.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.5 points or 0.55% at 15776.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.63 points or 0.22% at 25738.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.05% at 7741.27.

On BSE,1763 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

