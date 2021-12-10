Consumer Durables shares dip

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 374.4 points or 0.86% at 43070.6 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.21%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.88%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.56%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.2%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.18%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 8.01%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.77%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.13%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 277.01 or 0.47% at 58530.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84 points or 0.48% at 17432.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.28 points or 0.71% at 29220.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.85 points or 0.35% at 8953.98.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 1256 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)