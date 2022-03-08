Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 334.78 points or 1.87% at 17526.74 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.27%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.96%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.04%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.81%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.77%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 7.9%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.08%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.6%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.54 or 0.32% at 52672.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.5 points or 0.55% at 15776.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.63 points or 0.22% at 25738.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.05% at 7741.27.

On BSE,1763 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

