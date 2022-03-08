IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 39.85, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% rally in NIFTY and a 10.04% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.85, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 15705.7. The Sensex is at 52357.77, down 0.92%. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32871.25, down 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 202.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 256 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 39.55, down 1.37% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 40.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% rally in NIFTY and a 10.04% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

