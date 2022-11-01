Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 76.87 points or 0.25% at 30642.14 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.74%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.14%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 2.02%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.27%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.95%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.39%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.25%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.92%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.9%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 285.54 or 0.47% at 61032.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.1 points or 0.54% at 18109.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 34.07 points or 0.12% at 28851.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.79 points or 0.62% at 9024.24.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 1617 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

