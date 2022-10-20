Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 248.59 points or 0.85% at 28914.11 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 6.2%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.1%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.94%),Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.55%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.67%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.53%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.48%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.44%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 0.86%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.55%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.65 or 0.19% at 58992.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.6 points or 0.17% at 17481.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 100.62 points or 0.35% at 28641.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 77.49 points or 0.88% at 8774.71.

On BSE,1498 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)