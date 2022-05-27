Metal shares edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 132.99 points or 0.75% at 17618.42 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.91%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.52%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.02%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.35%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.46%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.07%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 593.58 or 1.09% at 54846.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 178.2 points or 1.1% at 16348.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 301.87 points or 1.19% at 25619.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.84 points or 1.25% at 7935.1.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1071 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

