EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2022.

EIH Ltd soared 11.69% to Rs 201.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55487 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd surged 9.28% to Rs 510. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8521 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 8.04% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd gained 7.61% to Rs 327.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62725 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd added 6.14% to Rs 381.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

