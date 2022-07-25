Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 492.3 points or 1.7% at 28470.81 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.6%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.3%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.08%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.85%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 1.56%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.39%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.2%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.9%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.86%), MRF Ltd (up 1.71%), and Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.1%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 372.97 or 0.67% at 55699.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 115.3 points or 0.69% at 16604.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.84 points or 0.19% at 26723.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.91 points or 0.19% at 8332.5.

On BSE,1338 shares were trading in green, 1999 were trading in red and 195 were unchanged.

