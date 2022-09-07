TCS selected by Nokia to enhance employee experience

The IT major on Wednesday announced that it has been selected by Nokia to reimagine the employee experience for the company's global workforce in more than 130 countries of operation.

Nokia has selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its transformation enabler to reimagine its human resources processes and enable seamless personalized employee journeys.

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalizing its operations. As part of these efforts and to help deliver Nokia's new people strategy, Nokia is replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardize HR processes on a common data platform. This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally.

TCS said that it consultants will work closely with Nokia to drive its human-centric, cloud-first model by redesigning HR processes and implementing a full stack of solutions powered by Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). These new simplified HR cloud-based services will make daily work more efficient for Nokia employees and will provide managers with actionable insights and analytics to support key workforce initiatives, it added.

Lisbeth Nielsen, interim chief people officer of Nokia, said, We count on TCS consultancy and support to redesign almost all our people related processes to drive simplification and to reduce bureaucracy.

Alan Triggs, chief digital officer, Nokia, said, TCS is a key enabler in supporting Nokia's digitalization and transformation. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with TCS as we transform our HR tools and practices and improve employee experience for our teams around the world.

V Rajanna, global head, communications, media, and technology business, TCS, said, TCS has been working closely with Nokia for more than 15 years, supporting visionary initiatives across applications, IT, business verticals and R&D functions. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Nokia to transform their HCM platform, leveraging our deep contextual knowledge, technology prowess and functional expertise.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The company reported 4.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,478 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 52,758 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of TCS were down 0.35% to Rs 3,118 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)