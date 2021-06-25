Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 236.77 points or 1% at 23988.68 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 7.7%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.52%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.4%),Escorts Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 1.21%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.15%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.82%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.32%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.3%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.41 or 0.13% at 52766.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.13% at 15811.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.84 points or 0.4% at 24996.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.79% at 7764.62.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

