Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 42.57 points or 0.18% at 23972.41 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.24%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.01%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.84%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.71%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.33%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.28%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (up 1.82%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), and Escorts Ltd (up 0.8%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.93 or 0.68% at 52293.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.4 points or 0.62% at 15732.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 399.37 points or 1.62% at 24990.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 94.8 points or 1.22% at 7874.48.

On BSE,2344 shares were trading in green, 767 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

