Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 640.91 points or 2.74% at 23998.93 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 6.06%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.32%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.67%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.31%),Bosch Ltd (up 3.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 3.53%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.15%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 3.05%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.3%), and MRF Ltd (up 2.18%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.24 or 0.01% at 49617.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.15 points or 0% at 14590.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.59 points or 0.35% at 18679.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.89 points or 0.4% at 6312.29.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

