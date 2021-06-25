Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 56.72 points or 1.1% at 5206.62 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.24%), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (up 4.19%),DCW Ltd (up 4.05%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.02%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 3.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coromandel International Ltd (up 3.8%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.58%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.07%), Navin Fluorine International Limited (up 3.04%), and India Glycols Ltd (up 2.86%).

On the other hand, Bodal Chemicals Ltd (down 2.45%), Aarti Industries Ltd (down 1.93%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.41 or 0.13% at 52766.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.6 points or 0.13% at 15811.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.84 points or 0.4% at 24996.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.79% at 7764.62.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

