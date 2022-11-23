Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 101.19 points or 0.35% at 29342.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.39%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.15%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.08%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.67%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.55%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.44%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.35%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.15%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.89%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.47%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122 or 0.2% at 61540.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 33.2 points or 0.18% at 18277.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.08 points or 0.42% at 28843.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.91 points or 0.25% at 8939.07.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)