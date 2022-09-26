Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 1026.49 points or 3.42% at 28999.14 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 5.51%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 4.8%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.39%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 3.41%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.14%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.66%), MRF Ltd (down 2.58%), Bosch Ltd (down 2.44%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 2.29%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 727.13 or 1.25% at 57371.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 218.2 points or 1.26% at 17109.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 844.76 points or 2.93% at 27968.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 215.9 points or 2.42% at 8690.56.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2950 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

