Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 317.68 points or 1.79% at 17424.08 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.84%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 4.37%),Bosch Ltd (down 3.48%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.39%),MRF Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.94%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.86%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.28%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.11%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.06%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.52%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 2.14%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 302.47 or 0.79% at 38008.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62 points or 0.55% at 11238.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.73 points or 0.12% at 13922.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.47 points or 0.35% at 4755.01.

On BSE,1285 shares were trading in green, 1297 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

