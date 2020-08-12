Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.97%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 14.3% over last one month compared to 7.93% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.98% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 0.97% today to trade at Rs 635.35. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.34% to quote at 17323.52. The index is up 7.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd increased 0.72% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 0.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 12.21 % over last one year compared to the 3.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 14.3% over last one month compared to 7.93% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7457 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 640.55 on 10 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 245.8 on 25 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)