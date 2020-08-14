Amara Raja Batteries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 754.6, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 11.71% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 754.6, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 11342.8. The Sensex is at 38443.94, up 0.35%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has gained around 10.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7879.75, down 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 756.45, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

