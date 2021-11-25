Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 146.85 points or 0.58% at 25370.71 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.25%), MRF Ltd (down 1.32%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.3%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.21%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.98%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.87%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.68%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.1%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.55%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 378.73 or 0.65% at 58719.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.85 points or 0.56% at 17511.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.49 points or 0.58% at 28739.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.61 points or 0.24% at 8889.87.

On BSE,1968 shares were trading in green, 1215 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

