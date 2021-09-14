FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 26.54 points or 0.18% at 14925.86 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Marico Ltd (down 2.76%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 1.77%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.37%),Cupid Ltd (down 1.21%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Venkys (India) Ltd (down 1.1%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.06%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.04%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 0.96%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 0.92%).

On the other hand, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 5.42%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 4.73%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 86.34 or 0.15% at 58264.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17379.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.5 points or 0.4% at 27976.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.65 points or 0.88% at 8624.17.

On BSE,1852 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

