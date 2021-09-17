Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 573.93 points or 2.73% at 20427.67 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.02%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.72%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.19%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.12%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 2.59%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.94%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.54%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.49%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.36%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.39 or 0.24% at 59281.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.5 points or 0.13% at 17653.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 335.29 points or 1.18% at 27970.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 97.58 points or 1.11% at 8663.02.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 2184 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)