Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 785.95, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.51% in last one year as compared to a 15.53% drop in NIFTY and a 23.08% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 785.95, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 10107.25. The Sensex is at 34213.19, up 0.76%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 18.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10122.05, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

