Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 20.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 86.10 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 20.23% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 86.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.86.1075.134.816.266.565.825.384.574.103.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)