Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 20.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 86.10 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 20.23% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 86.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales86.1075.13 15 OPM %4.816.26 -PBDT6.565.82 13 PBT5.384.57 18 NP4.103.41 20
