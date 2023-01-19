Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 366.88 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 17.70% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 366.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 283.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)