Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 366.88 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 17.70% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 366.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 283.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales366.88283.94 29 OPM %24.3823.94 -PBDT91.5073.90 24 PBT81.5865.43 25 NP57.5848.92 18

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:45 IST

