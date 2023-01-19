Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 8607.50 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 5.61% to Rs 1072.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1015.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 8607.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8462.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8607.508462.1518.7218.231692.251601.631478.201393.721072.671015.69

