JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA's tentative approval for Acalabrutinib Capsules

Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter
Business Standard

Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 8607.50 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 5.61% to Rs 1072.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1015.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 8607.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8462.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8607.508462.15 2 OPM %18.7218.23 -PBDT1692.251601.63 6 PBT1478.201393.72 6 NP1072.671015.69 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU